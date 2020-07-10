



Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli is still possible with the Italian club’s manager, Gennaro Gattuso, revealing that first-choice striker, Arkadiusz Milik, wants to leave this summer, and if the Super Eagles striker finally joins the Serie A side for the touted €80m fee, he will make history as their costliest signing ever.

The highest Napoli have paid so far for a new player was €39million for the transfer of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain from Real Madrid in 2013.

Osimhen became one of the most sought after strikers in the current transfer window in Europe after impressing in his first season with Losc Lille scoring 18 goals in 38 games across all completions, with six assists.





While Milik is nearing departure, Napoli are trying to sign Osimhen as his replacement. Osimhen has been touted to join Napoli with reports that he has met with the club president Aurelio De Laurentis and Gattuso. But the striker wants more time to think about the offer. Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are other elite clubs interested in the player.

As speculation mounts on Napoli over Milik who has scored 37 league goals since arriving from Ajax in 2016, Gattuso was asked about the 26-year-old following their 2-1 win over Genoa on Wednesday.

The Italian tactician admits Milik wants a change of scenery as the star forward eyes an exit.

“It’s difficult to find someone better than Milik,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

“However, when a player believes his time at a club is over and he wants a change of scenery, you have to listen to him.

“You can’t try to keep someone against their will, or it’s difficult to get them to listen or have the right mentality. You have to respect the wishes of the player.”