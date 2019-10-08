<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Victor Osimhen and Islam Slimani have both been nominated for the French Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for September.

The African duo have continued to score at an impressive strike rate in France’s top division and are the only two players to have been directly involved 10 goals this season.

Osimhen scored two goals and assisted the same amount for Lille last month as he continues his rise after joining the club in August. In total, the Nigeria intentional has scored eight goals in 11 games this season.

Slimani netted three goals and assisted four in four games for Monaco, notably playing a hand in all four of the club’s goals in their 4-1 win over Stade Brest in September.

Having failed to live up to expectations at Leicester City, the Algeria international has returned to form in France as he aims to fire the Principality up the league standings.

The two are competing for the award alongside Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois who helped his club up to second on the log standings before the international break.