



Victor Osimhen’s former agent Jean-Gerard Benoit has revealed that the player told him he wasn’t interested in playing in Italy, even if it’s for Juventus.

Osimhen fired Jean-Gerard Benoit last month after talks with Napoli almost breakdown, however, the outspoken agent has now told French Football, the 21 years doesn’t fancy going in that direction initially due to racism concern in Italy.

“To be honest, Victor didn’t want to go to Italy,” he told France Football.





“He told me that racism issues scared him and that he didn’t feel it. He even told me in March-April: ‘I don’t want to go and play in Italy even if it’s for Juventus at € 10’.” million net per year” he said.

Osimhen has since changed his mind after having conversations with Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The player has signed a five-year contract with the Azzuri and Lille will receive £60m and a player apart from bonuses.