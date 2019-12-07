French international Loic Remy has hail Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen for his superlative performances for their modest French Club Lille Metropole.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen’s only strike made the difference for Lille in their 1-0 league win over Brest at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday evening.

Having fired blanks in the Great Danes’ 1-0 away win at Olympique Lyon, He rediscovered his scoring form to power his side to victory.

His 16th-minute effort worked the magic for Christophe Galtier’s men after converting a fine pass from Jonathan Ikone.

Lille could have added a second of the game but Jonathan Bamba had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneurin the closing stages of the fixture.

Victory for Galtier’s side is a massive big boost ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Chelsea.

The Group H encounter billed for Stamford Bridge is a dead-rubber fixture, however, they would be hoping to bow out of the competition on a high.

