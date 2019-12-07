Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen’s only strike made the difference for Lille in their 1-0 league win over Brest at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday evening.
That's it !! Our 3️⃣rd 1-0 @Ligue1_ENG win in-a-row and we move into provisional 3️⃣rd place in the standings 👊.
⚽️ @victorosimhen9 16' pic.twitter.com/BrLW4LVuXy
— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 6, 2019
Having fired blanks in the Great Danes’ 1-0 away win at Olympique Lyon, He rediscovered his scoring form to power his side to victory.
His 16th-minute effort worked the magic for Christophe Galtier’s men after converting a fine pass from Jonathan Ikone.
Lille could have added a second of the game but Jonathan Bamba had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneurin the closing stages of the fixture.
Victory for Galtier’s side is a massive big boost ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Chelsea.
The Group H encounter billed for Stamford Bridge is a dead-rubber fixture, however, they would be hoping to bow out of the competition on a high.