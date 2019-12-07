<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen’s only strike made the difference for Lille in their 1-0 league win over Brest at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday evening.

That's it !! Our 3️⃣rd 1-0 @Ligue1_ENG win in-a-row and we move into provisional 3️⃣rd place in the standings 👊. ⚽️ @victorosimhen9 16' pic.twitter.com/BrLW4LVuXy — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 6, 2019

Having fired blanks in the Great Danes’ 1-0 away win at Olympique Lyon, He rediscovered his scoring form to power his side to victory.

His 16th-minute effort worked the magic for Christophe Galtier’s men after converting a fine pass from Jonathan Ikone.

Lille could have added a second of the game but Jonathan Bamba had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneurin the closing stages of the fixture.

Victory for Galtier’s side is a massive big boost ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Chelsea.

The Group H encounter billed for Stamford Bridge is a dead-rubber fixture, however, they would be hoping to bow out of the competition on a high.