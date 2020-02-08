<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet for his French Club side Lille Metropole in their French Ligue 1 win over Angers on Friday night.

The 21-year-old was instrumental in Lille’s 2-0 win over their hosts’ Angers before suffering another injury following a rash challenge from the opposing defenders.





Osimhen scored the first goal of the game in the 14th minutes before rejuvenated Portuguese forward Renato Sanchez added the second with 15 minutes left.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has now scored 12 league goals and 17 in all competitions for Les Dogues, he also has 4 assist with just 34 games.

Lille has now moved to the third position on the log with 40 points from 24 matches and could slip back fourth should Rennes win their game.