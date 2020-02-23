<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lille OSC moved to third in the Ligue Un table on Saturday night courtesy of a Loic Remy brace and a third by Renato Sanches to hand Toulouse a 3-0 throbbing at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Lille’s top scorer Victor Osimhen did not manage to get his name on the scorer’s sheet, but the Forward still improved his goal contribution with an assist on the night.

Currently on 13 goals in this league campaign, the young Nigerian has also registered four assist.

His latest was setting up Portuguese forward Sanches for Lille’s third goal against Toulouse.

In typical fashion, the goal poacher pressing from the front, cut off an attempted pass beat his marker and set up Sanches, who tucked the ball away nicely.

The win also Christophe Galtier’s men bounce back after last weekend’s home defeat at the hands of Marseille.

However, they’re still nine points behind second placed Marseille, but could drop back to fourth if Rennes win against Nimes on Sunday.