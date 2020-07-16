Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has opened up on why he refused to sign for English Premier League side Arsenal after the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Napoli’s negotiations for Victor Osimhen have moved a step closer after the Lille forward hired a new agent, William D’Avila, will now tidy up the transfer.

It was reported exclusively by Football Italia yesterday that the hold-up had been due to Osimhen’s previous agent trying to negotiate extra bonuses for himself.


Sky Sport Italia reports the Nigerian has turned to William D’Avila to oversee the completion of his transfer to Napoli. D’Avila already has several African players on his books, including Younes Belhanda, Samuel Kalu, Emmanuel Dennis and Aston Villa winger Trezeguet.

In the meantime, Osimhen’s old representatives are ready to take him to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over what they deem to be unfair dismissal.

However, as that is a separate case, it should not cause any further delays in his proposed move to the Partenopei, worth a reported €81m.

