Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen can’t wait to fulfil one of his longstanding ambition of playing in the highly glamourous UEFA Champions League after completing a move to French Ligue 1 outfit, Lille.

Osimhen, 20, penned a five-year contract with the Les Dogues on Thursday morning following a successful medical.

The young striker arrived Lille with a huge reputation after scoring 20 goals in 36 league appearances for Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi last season.

Lille finished in second position in the French Ligue 1 behind moneybags Paris Saint Germain last season, and will compete in the Champions League in the 2019/2020 season.

And Osimhen who made one appearance for Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt can’t wait to kick a ball in the competition for his new club.

“One of my biggest dreams when I was a kid is to play in the UEFA Champions League and I can’t wait to be part of the competition,” Osimhen said on Thursday.

“It’s a new club, new challenge and new experience for me, but I am sure I will be equal to the task. ”

The former VFL Wolfsburg player also hopes to emulate the duo of Peter Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama who had a successful stints at Lille.

“The LOSC is a very good club with a quality project which includes high class players, even more in recent years. Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps,” he told the club’s website in a separate interview.

“I am very happy to be here and to join this great club that is the LOSC. I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress. ”