Victor Osimhen hailed the performance of his Lille teammates in Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Saint Etienne in their French Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The Nigeria international came off the bench for the injured Loic Remy in the 19th minute to score a brace for the home team in the game.

The 20-year-old opened scoring for the hosts six minutes before the break after he was set up by Domagoj Bradaric.

Jonathan Bamba added the second goal for Lille from the spot in the 69th minute.

Osimhen then scored his second of the game 16 minutes from time following a pass from Mehmet Zeki.

He also bagged two goals on his debut appearance for Monaco in the league.

The Nigeria international has now scored four goals in three league appearances for Les Dogues.

“Brace UP ⚽️ ⚽️ wonderful team performance 🙌🏽👏🏽 @losclive ❤️⚪️, Osimhen tweeted.

Lille will face Reims on Sunday in their next Ligue 1 clash.