Nigeria international and Lille forward, Victor Osimhen, has revealed that he grew up idolizing Didier Drogba who scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for the Blues.

“At age 9, at a bar in Lagos, Nigeria, young Victor Osimhen is enthusiastic about the 2008 Champions League final that pits Chelsea, the team of his idol Didier Drogba, against Manchester United.

Osimhen who has become a household name both club and country decided to channel his energy into football after the penalty miss by John Terry in the final.

“When the Londoner John Terry misses his penalty, the child of the capital, desperate, starts to run in all directions. The bar door opens … right in the eyebrow arch of Osimhen. After blowing profusely, as he tells France Football, he makes the promise to put his passion in the service of a professional career,” wrote Le Parisen.

Interestingly the 20-year-old would be eyeing his first Champions League goal for the French Ligue 1 side when they welcome Chelsea at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy tonight.