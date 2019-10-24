<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has expressed his admiration for Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Osimhen also stated that he intends to mould his game after the former Ivory Coast striker.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a perfect start to his career with French Ligue 1 side, Lille where he has scored seven goals in 10 league games.

“Didier Drogba, that’s my idol. In every sense of the term. For everything. The man, of course, and also the player he was, he told France Football.

“I grew up watching him. Still today, I’m addicted to his videos when I’m resting. In my free time, I go on YouTube, I look at his goals, his whole matches when he played in Marseille, Chelsea and Galatasaray.

“Unfortunately, I have not yet had the chance to meet him. I cannot wait to meet him one day. It would be a moment that would stay in my heart forever. And I would take advantage of it to take advice!”