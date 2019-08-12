<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille manager, Christophe Galtier, has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen after the forward bagged a brace on his debut against Nantes in a Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

The Nigeria international who was voted man of the match after the game opened scoring for Lille in the 19th minute and bagged the winning goal 10 minutes from time.

It was a perfect start to the season for Les Dogues who finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain last season and recently sold two of their biggest stars; Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao to Arsenal and AC Milan respectively.

Galtier was particularly impressed with the player who they spent so much time monitoring before eventually securing his services.

“Last year, we saw Victor Osimhen score a lot of goals in Charleroi, a profile we liked and Luis Campos, and President Gérard Lopez allowed us to sign him,” Galtier told reporters after the game.

“Osimhen is a player identified by Luis Campos since last winter. With my staff, we monitored the player. He was our priority for the centre forward position. He is a good team player and a real scorer. ”

Lille will travel to Amiens on Saturday for their next league fixture.