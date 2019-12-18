<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille manager Christophe Galtier says Victor Osimhen is in good condition following a health scare during Tuesday night Coupe de la Ligue win against AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II.

Osimhen put Lille ahead in the 19th minute after he was set up by Jonathan Ikone but was rushed to the hospital moments later after complaining of chest pain.

His replacement, Loic Remy scored two more goals to hand Les Dogues a 3-0 win and a place in the quater-final of the competition.

Galtier has however allayed fears that Osimhen face may a lengthy spell on the sidelines following the incident.

“Victor Osimhen experienced dizziness and then pain. He was quickly rushed to the hospital. We just got news, everything is back to normal. We just talked to him, he’s fine,” Galtier told reporters after the game.

Osimhen has scored 12 goals across all competitions since his arrival from Belgian club Sporting Charleroi this summer.

He is expected to be fit for Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Monaco.