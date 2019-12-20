<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen, has been sanctified fit and ready by medical doctors to play for Lille against Monaco on Saturday in the French Ligue 1 encounter.

Lille manager, Christophe Galtier, had also confirmed the Nigerian to be in top shape ahead of the Monaco match at the Stade Louis II.

Osimhen was rushed to the hospital after he complained of dizziness and pain during Tuesday’s Coupe de la Ligue 2-0 win against the same opponent.

The Nigeria international opened scoring for Lille in the game with his replacement Loic Remy getting the other two goals.

Back with the squad,major thanks to GOD almighty🙏🏽I really appreciate everyone that reaches out to me,GOD bless y’all🙏🏽❤️another big game tomorrow @losclive https://t.co/PWMnV7gz4i — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) December 20, 2019

Victor (Osimhen) returned from Monaco yesterday after having passed the medical examinations. They showed that he is fit to play tomorrow,” Galtier stated during his interaction with the media on Friday.

“Back with the squad,major thanks to GOD almighty I really appreciate everyone that reaches out to me,GOD bless y’all. another big game tomorrow” Osimhen tweeted in his twiter handle

“He had a very thorough assessment, and today we got the green light that he can play. And he wants to play.

Osimhen’s teammate, Benjamin Andre also provided an update on the forward’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s against Leonardo Jardim’s men.

“Victor was back this morning. We received message from the hospital, and the results were reassuring. This morning he was running like a rabbit, always difficult to catch up with him. He was in my team in training. He is in good condition,”Andre told reporters.

Osimhen has scored 12 goals across all competitions for Les Dogues since his arrival from Belgian club Sporting Charleroi this summer.