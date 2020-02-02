<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was on song for Lille in their away win over Strasbourg on Saturday.

Super Eagles striker scored to help his side come back from the death to win the game and put end to their seven gmaes winless run in the process.

Les Dogues came into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss to league leaders, PSG last weekend and fell behind through an Adrian Thomasson’s 12th minute strike.





They later restored parity through Magalasia who equalized in the 65th minute of the game .

Osimhen, however grabbed the winner for Lille from the penalty in the 80th minute to keep Lille in the racs for next season’s UCL spot.

The goal is Osimhen’s fifth away goal of the campaign in eleven games.