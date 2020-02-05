<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria International Victor Osimhen failed to get on the scoresheet when OSC Lille defeated 3rd placed Rennes one nil at the stade pierre-mauroy on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles forward was well marshalled all through the encounter by the determined defenders of the visitors.

However, while Osimhen failed get on the scoresheet, former Chelsea and French striker Loic Remy scored the winner for Lille who moved to 37 points on the Lique 1 log.





The visitors defended well and denied Lille more scoring opportunities and Osimhen failed to provide any threat on the day.

Osimhen who scored the winner against Strasbourg in Lille’s last win has 11 league goals for his side this season.

The win however keep Lille next season Champions league qualification hope alive.