Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen will be hoping to continue his goal scoring adventure when Lille visits Nice today.

Osimhen who has scored in practically in all recent outings for The Great Danes, is full of optimism that the club will post impressive run this season.

He was quick to call on teammates to forge ahead after the 3-0 defeat away to Ajax in the Champions League.

In the English premier league Alex Iwobi posted and impressive run in Everton’s 2-0 defeat of Sheffield Wednesday in the Caraboa cup will be hoping to maintain the momentum as the Toffees host rampaging

Manchester City who were merciless against Watford in the their last premier league outing and followed it with another 3-0 defeat of Preston North End in the Caraboa cup.

Iwobi and his teammates will need all the arsenals in their armory to checkmate the Citizens who appear to have forgotten how to lose match though their 3-2 loss to Norwich city remains a reference point in some quarters.

Although Nigeria born England junior international Tammy Abraham was missing in the score sheet in Chelsea’s 7-1 demolition of Grimsby Town in the Caraboa cup, none can rule out the possibility of his goal scoring return against visiting Brighton and Hove Albion who have sidelined Leon Balogun in their players list.