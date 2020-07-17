



Napoli are closing in on the €81m (N36billion) signing of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen and he is expected to earn about €5m (N2.2billion) annually, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The 21-year-old who recently engaged the services of William D’Avila to help with the completion of his transfer.

Osimhen has already met Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis and manager Gennaro Gattuso and was impressed with the club’s project for next season. He also spoke to Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly, who assured him that there was no racism in Naples.





With almost everything sorted, the Nigerian set to become Africa’s most expensive player. The record currently belongs to Nicolas Pepe who joined Arsenal for £72m from Lille last summer.

Cedric Bakambu is second with £65m from his move to Chinese side Beijing Guoan from Villarreal in January 2018. Manchester City signed Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City for £60m in the summer of 2018 and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completes the list when he made a £56m switch from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal in January 2018.