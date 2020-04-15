<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lille striker Victor Osimhen has admitted a desire for England move in the future, adding however that it has to be to a club where he will enjoy playing time.

Osimhen who has since become a must play at Lille where he has so far scored 13 goals for the Ligue 1 side in 27 appearances described bench warming as a harrowing experience that should not be experienced by any player.

“Of course, one day I’d like to play for a big club in England,” he told the Independent.

“My priority is to play a lot of games. Signing for a big club as being on the bench is not exciting for me.”

The former VfL Wolfsburg forward revealed that he has been chatting with compatriot and on-loan Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo about life in England’s top flight and sundry matters.

“I’ve spoken to Odion [Ighalo] about it. He gave me very good advice; he’s a legend and a big brother. My goal is to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world but now I’m very happy in Lille.





Osimhen who has registered four goals for the super Eagles in nine appearances was eyeing increase in his goal tally both for country and club before rampaging coronavirus forced the clampdown on all sports activities across the globe.

The former under 17 and 20 ace had been named among players that would have scored at least one goal in the 2021 Nations cup qualifiers lined up before the lockdown.

March 27th would have been a date of battle between Super Eagles and Leone stars of Sierra Leone at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, but for the Covid-19 induced lockdown which has forced the cancellation of most sports events including the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

No fewer than seven big clubs including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Spurs, Manchester United and Barcelona have at one time or the other in the course of the now rested season shown interest in having the Nigerian in their fold.