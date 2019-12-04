<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has opened up on his decision to join Lille of France after his prolific period in Belgian Jupiler league with Sporting Charleroi.

The attacker believes his switch to France helped him to secure the starting spot in the Eagles squad as replacement to retired Odion Ighalo.

“It was really vital to come here. When they spoke to me about the project they had for me, I couldn’t wait to sign because I knew it was going to help me not just here and also in the Super Eagles.

“I am really happy I made this wonderful decision and I am really looking forward to the future,” he added.

The Gernot Rohr’s side is currently one of the youngest teams on the continent, but many are expecting the Eagles to be ready to challenge for the AFCON title in 2021.

Osimhen, who has netted eight goals and three assists for Lille in the current season, however, echoed the statement and said he can’t wait for the team to excel in 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

“Every player is important in the Super Eagles even though you are on the bench or you are starting, I am really happy the coach puts his faith in me and try to make me fill in the shoes of Ighalo in the national team.

“We are a young squad like I always say and we want to continue to do well for the country and also for our clubs and bring the form back to the Super Eagles so I am really looking forward to qualifying for the AFCON 2021,” he summed up.