Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will need to triple efforts if he is to break Nimes defence and continue his goal cruise, analysts have submitted ahead of the Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Though Osimhen and his teammates failed to run away with the needed victory after he shot the side into the lead in the Champions League clash against Chelsea on Wednesday, he was nonetheless hailed for his swift response to Tammy Abraham’s 22nd minute goal. Lille remains rooted to the bottom of Group H after that 2-1 loss but attention will turn to the league where 15th placed Nimes come calling.

The goal against Chelsea is the Nigerian’s seventh strike of the season in all competitions, and he has now been involved in nine goals in just 10 appearances for Les Dogues.

Nimes defence according to the analysts have been superb lately conceding only twice in their last five outings, thus keeping three clean sheets in the process and hoping to maintain the tempo in the Sunday away tie against Lille.

Meanwhile Moses Simon and his Nantes teammates will be riding on their lone goal victory over Olympique Lyonnaise last Saturday to consolidate a week later (today).

The Nigerian international was in action for 74 minutes in that encounter.

Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja will be hoping to push aside the lone goal loss to PSG last week and attempt to return to winning ways away as Bordeaux file out against to Toulouse.

Late last month Bordeaux recorded an impressive 3-1 win over Amiens with Samuel Kalu grabbing the third goal in the 73rd minute.