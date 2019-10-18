<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Osimhen is thrilled to win the French Ligue 1 player of the month award for September.

The Nigeria international won 45% of the vote to place first ahead of Monaco’s Islam Slimani (37%) and Nantes’ Nicolas Pallois (18%).

The 20-year-old scored two goals and recorded two assists in four league appearances for Lille in September.

Osimhen was on target in Lille 2-1 win against Angers SCO and the 2-0 victory at home to Strasbourg.

The former Wolfsburg of Germany striker who was also recently named Lille Player of the month for September has scored seven goals and in nine league appearances for Los Dogues this season.

“Player of the month of September💪🏽major thanks to those who voted for me,I appreciate each and everyone you,special gratitude goes to my family,teammates and my loved ones🤞🏽GOD is the greatest 🙏🏽we move✊🏽 @losclive…,”he tweeted.

He is expected to be in action when Lille travel away to Toulouse on Saturday.