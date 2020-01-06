<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Osimhen has credited the work of former U-17 manager Emmanuel Amuneke for his success.

The Super Eagles’ star came into the limelight after winning the golden boot at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in South Korea. Under the guidance of Emmanuel Amuneke, the Golden Eaglets won the trophy, with Osimhen picking up the Golden Boot and the Silver ball.

But it was not until 2018 that Osimhen’s career really kicked off despite the success at the 2015 U-17 World Cup. The 21-year-old scored 20 goals in 36 appearances for Royal Charleroi, and that convinced Lille to pay 13m Euros for his services last June.

He had carried that form into the French topflight, scoring 13 goals in all competitions for Les Dogues. However, while he is enjoying this time of his career, Osimhen had revealed all of it would not be possible if it was not for the discipline of Emmanuel Amuneke.