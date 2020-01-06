<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has revealed why he decided to wear jersey number seven at French Ligue 1 club, Lille.

Osimhen linked up with Lille from Belgian outfit, Sporting Charleroi, last summer.

“When they (Lille) first presented the numbers that they had, I went for the No. 7, because the player who wore the jersey before (Rafael Leao) was a very good one, and he had a lot of luck and he has a lot of talent too,” Osimhen stated in an interview on the Super Eagles You Tube page.

“They asked me why I chose the number, and I told them I really wanted it and that was my choice. When I picked the number, I also presented it to God and of course, you can see that everything is going on well.

“After my debut, Rafael Leao messaged me on Instagram and we had a little chat about everything and about the club and we both wished ourselves well.”

Osimhen also heaped plaudits on coach Emmanuel Amuneke for helping mould his career to become a top-class footballer he is today.

Amuneke was in charge when Osimhen and a group of Nigerian young lads won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015.

“I would rewind to when I joined the U-17 and when I first went to the camp. In my own mentality, I felt the coach didn’t like me. Every time, he would speak to me and yell at me on the pitch. For me, I thought maybe he was making me to suffer,” Osimhen added.

“There was a time I wanted to leave the camp, I spoke to the coordinator and he told me to be calm that the coach knew what he was doing.

“For me, I think when you have chosen this path, you have to be disciplined, discipline is the first thing, whether you have a coach or you don’t have a coach guiding you, I think discipline is the first thing. And I am really happy with what i went through with coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

“Everything I am today, everything I would be in the future, I attribute almost half of my success to him. Whatever I have achieved, he really set my path, he made me to understand life isn’t all about talent, you have to work hard, you have to be disciplined and listen to the coach’s instructions either on or off the pitch. I think other players that played under him can also testify, not just me.

“So, I think whatever path you choose, be it football or music or any other thing, you have to be disciplined and know what you are doing and what you want.”