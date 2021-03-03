



Former Nigerian striker, Victor Agali has disclosed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen will be back in top form after his troubling injury crisis.

The Nigerian international recently recovered from injury after he fell awkwardly after a head collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero during a Serie A game. The Nigerian international was conscious as he was stretchered off and rushed to the hospital.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille at the end of July for a fee of around 80 million euros. He was injured on international duty in November and then tested positive for coronavirus over the winter break. The 22-year-old Osimhen only returned to action on Jan. 24 after an absence of more than two months.





However, during an interview with a Lagos radio station, the former Hansa Rostock striker stated that he’s optimistic Osimhen will be back stronger and better.

“Those are the things that make a top-class player by the end of the day, if you surpassed all those obstacles with injuries and challenges definitely you will stay on top for a long time,” Agali said.

“We all had it during our own days and we learnt from it, I believe he has these guys close to him who will advise him, his medical team also be there for him – Once he overcomes this phase, he will stay at the top level for a very long time.