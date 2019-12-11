<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was left on the bench for the entire duration in Lille’s visit to Chelsea in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions league game.

The Christopher Galtier’men however ended their campaign in this season’s European elite football competition without a win following their 2-1 defeat at Stanford bridge.

Tammy Abraham scored his 13th goal of the season after 19 minutes when he turned in Willian’s cross from close range.

Chelsea captain Ceasar Azpilicueta headed in the second from Emerson’s corner 10 minutes before the half time break.

Lille, however fielded a much-changed team, reduced the deficit through Remy’s late strike but Chelsea saw out the win to secure passage to the round of 16 alongside Valencia.

Lille finished at the bottom of the group, while last season’s semi finalist Ajax Amsterdam finished third.