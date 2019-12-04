<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen recorded an assist in Lille’s victory over Olympic Lyon at the Groupama Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lille’s top scorer Osimhen turned the provider as he set Jonathan Ikone to score the only goal of the game in the 68th minute as the Club secured their first away win this season.

The Nigeria international who played the entire duration of has been involved in 11 goals in his 15 league appearances for Les Dogues, scoring 8 and assisted 3.

Lille are fourth position in the Ligue 1 table with 25 points from 16 games and they will host Brest in their next league game on Friday.