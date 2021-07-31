Victor Osimhen bags brace in Napoli friendly win vs Bayern Munich

Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli defeated Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 3-0 in a pre-season game at the Alianz Arena on Saturday.

Osimhen put the Blues ahead in the 69th minute after he was set up by Adam Ounas.

The Nigeria international scored his second of the game two minutes later following an assist from Ounas.

The 22-year-old has now scored seven goals in three pre-season outings for Luciano Spalleti’s side.

The forward scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 24 league appearances for Napoli last season.

Substitute Zinédine Machach netted Napoli’s third goal of the game five minutes from time.

Napoli have now scored 16 goals without conceding in three games.

The Partenopei will face Polish side Wisla Krakow in their final pre-season game next week Tuesday at the Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana.

They will open their 2021/22 campaign with an home game against Venezia on Sunday, August 22.