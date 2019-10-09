<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lille sporting director Luis Campos has predicted that Victor Osimhen will move to a bigger club next summer after the Super Eagles’ striker’s impressive start to the season in France.

The Nigeria international scored his 8th goal of the season in 11 appearances across all competitions for Lille last Sunday in a French Ligue 1 encounter.

Campos who admitted that it would be difficult for the French side to resist juicy offers that may come for the striker revealed that he was on the trail of Osimhen for about four years before eventually signing him in the summer transfer window.

Campos revealed that Osimhen would have been a player of Lille after the 2015 U-17 World Cup but they were priced out of a move.

”I went to Lagos (Nigeria) to see the U-17 World Championships. After one match I wanted him. But his price was very expensive for a 17-year-old,” Campos said to Sky Sports.

”I spoke to my CEO. I called him every night saying, ‘Please give me this player, he is amazing. In two years he will be one of the best in Europe’.

“In the end the player went to Wolfsburg. I went to Wolfsburg just to see him play. Sometimes he only played for five minutes, sometimes only two. I was crazy for him!

”Then he had a virus and had five or six months not playing and went to Charleroi in Belgium. Two months later I signed him. So it’s a nice story. I lost the player but then got him back.”

The Portuguese added : ”If all is normal at the end of the season there will be a big move for him because he’s like a cat. You know, if you have a cat and give it a ball!

”He’s unbelievable. In the last 20 metres he attacks every ball. Every ball. Like a cat”.