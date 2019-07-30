<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen arrived France on Tuesday for his medical ahead of the proposed move to Ligue one outfit, Lille.

Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi and Lille have reportedly agreed a €12m fee for the young striker with the player and his representatives expected to sort out the other details in the contract.

Osimhen is expected to sign a five- year contract with Lille upon the completion of the medical examination.

The 20-year-old will come in as a replacement for Portuguese forward, Rafael Leao who is on his way to linking up with Italian giants, AC Milan.

Osimhen joined Charleroi on loan from German club Wolfsburg last August. He scored 20 goals in 36 games for the club.

Charleroi activated their option to acquire Osimhen at the end of the season following his satisfactory performances while on loan.

His impressive showing for the club also helped him make Nigeria’s 23-man list to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He made just one appearance in the competition as the Super Eagles progressed to win the bronze medal.