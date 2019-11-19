Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa has pleaded with the senior national team coaches to continue to give young players chance to show what they can do for the country.

Victor Osimhen has praised the contributions of the entire Super Eagles in their 4-2 away victory over Lesotho in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers in Maseru on Sunday.

In his tweeter handle, the Lille of France forward attributed the victory to the support and determination of his teammates who made everything worked according to their pre-match plans.

Still overwhelmed by the heart-warming Eagles victory, Osimhen described the match as a great game with an astonishing result.

Osimhen bagged a brace and provided two assists as the Super Eagles rallied from a goal down to record a 4-2 win against the hosts.

The 20-year-old lauded the performance of his teammates and also expressed his happiness for his support during the game.

He tweeted: Great game/performance from the whole squad very happy to get 2 goals and 2 assists GOD is the greatest we move.

