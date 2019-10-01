<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been ranked the third most prolific African scorer in Europe’s top five leagues so far in the 2019/20 season.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigeria striker, who has scored six goals in seven games for Lille, is behind Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal.

Both strikers have scored seven goals each.

The 20-year-old Osimhen averages a goal in every 117 minutes this season according to Transfermarkt, and he is 13th most prolific scorer in the overall list.

Osimhen will be aiming to extend his tally for Lille when they host Chelsea in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matchday 2 clash at the Metropole stadium.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski tops the list with 11 goals from eight games and he is followed closely in second position by Torino’s Andrea Belotti, who has bagged 10 goals in eight games.

Sergio Aguero, Raul Jimenez, Abraham, Timo Werner, Facundo Ferreyra, Aubameyang, Paco Alcacer and Raheem Sterling complete the top 10 list.

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki and Moussa Dembele of Lyon are also ahead of the former Wolfsburg striker.