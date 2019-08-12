Super Eagles Striker Victor Osimhen believes he is not yet in top shape and will need to keep on training hard to become better.

The 20 year-old said this after grabbing a brace on his debut for Lille who defeated Nantes 2-1 in their French Ligue 1 clash at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday.

“When I have opportunities, I don’t want to miss them. I am not yet 100 percent but I am training hard and I know that with time I will be in top shape physically.

“It is unforgettable moment for me and I want to continue to build on this momentum.” Osimhen said after the match.

He also posted on his Instagram page, saying: ” “Debut win, goals, perfect start in Lille colour. God is the greatest, we move.”

Osimhen, who has been capped 5 times for Nigeria, scored his first in the 19th minute when he chested down a long pass, raced clear of his marker then hitting a low shot into the back of the net.

Osimhen scored the winning goal and his second in the 80th minute with a fierce shot from a tight angle after beating his marker.

Osimhen joined Lille from Sporting Charleroi of Belgium in the summer in a 12m Euros deal.

