Nigerian winger Victor Moses was in action for his new side Inter Milan in their 2-1 Coppa Italia win over Fiorentina at the Stadio Guiseppe Meaza on Wednesday night.

It was the first appearance for the Nigerian since making a loan move from Chelsea to the former Italian Champions earlier this week.

Moses, came on as a second half substitute for Antonio Candreva 16 minutes from time, as Inter Milan put their disappointing home draw against Cargliari in the league behind them to advance into the next stage of Copa Italian.





Candreva gave thw home side the lead, before Martin Caceres restored the parity in the second half.

Nicolo Barella however got the winning goal for Inter Milan in the 69th minutes.

Moses will have opportunity to make his league debut when Inter Milan travel to Williams Troost-Ekong’s Udinese on Sunday.