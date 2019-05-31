<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses says he was proud to make history with the Nigeria senior national team in 2013 in South Africa, 19 years after the country lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

According to the player, the feat would continue to hold a special place in his heart.

“It’s a massive thing to win the African Nations, it will go down in history. It was my first tournament with Nigeria and winning it was a bonus for me, it was a good experience for me,” he told the Guardian of Uk.

Nothwisthsranding his sudden retirement from the national team which he announced after last year’s FIFA World Cup to concentrate on his club football, Moses would still be cheering the Eagles to repeat the feat when the tournament begins next month in Egypt.

Now on the verge of leaving Turkey where he spent six months with Fenerbahce on loan in January, Moses says he remains fulfilled and grateful to have contributed to the club’s success this season which say finish in the sixth position.

He joined the Yellow Canaries when they were battling relegation.

“When I came here, everyone was a little bit shocked by the position they were in and that was the main reason why I came, as a big club like Fenerbahce should not be in a position like that.”

It is been rumoured that Moses could join Inter Milan because of former Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, who was on Friday (today) named the club’s new manager.