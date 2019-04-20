<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fernebahce of Turkey winger, Victor Moses, will be out for two weeks after sustaining a groin injury in the dying minutes of last weekend’s match against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Towards this end, Moses will play no part when the Yellow Canaries face Alanyaspor on Sunday.

He would however be available for the club’s home game against Anthony Nwakaeme and Eddy Ogenyi Onazi’s Trabzonspor on April 27.

Moses whose form has dropped in recent weeks has made 12 appearances for Fenerbahce since his loan arrival in January from Chelsea.

He was an instant hit for Fernebahce finding the back of the net twice, but has gone four matches lately without scoring.