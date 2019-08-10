<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was full of smiles as he posted his new hair cut on Twitter ahead of the new season.

Moses looked happy in training despite being a subject of interest for Inter Milan while giving a thumbs up with both hands.

Inter manager Antonio Conte remains a huge fan of Moses that he worked with at Chelsea.

The on-loan winger has scored four goals in 14 appearances for Turkish side Fernabahce.

To bring him to Seria A, Inter would have to negotiate with his parent club Chelsea and Inter for the Nigerian who has 12 months left on his loan deal.