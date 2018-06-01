Chelsea star Victor Moses yesterday rejoined his Super Eagles team mates in their London camp ahead of their pre- World cup friendly against England on Saturday.

He trained with the rest of the World Cup bound players yesterday at the Barnet Stadium.

Moses won the FA Cup with Chelsea and was excused from the friendly match between the Super Eagles and the Simba of DR Congo in Port Harcourt.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) used her twitter handle to announce the reunion of the former Wigan Athletic player with the rest of the team.

“Victor Moses has joined the team in camp. Everybody is in now,” the NFF tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea star had expressed his happiness to reunite with the national team.

‘’Good to be back with the boys 🇳🇬 #SuperEagles.’’

After the encounter with England, the three-time African champions will play Czech Republic on June 6.

Nigeria will open her Group D campaign with Croatia on June 16 before taking on Iceland and Argentina.