Victor Moses is delighted to make his Inter Milan debut in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia win against Fiorentina at the Giuseppe Meaza Stadium.

Antonio Candreva and Nicolo Barella scored both goals for Inter who zoomed into the semi-finals following a hard fought 2-1 win.

Moses, who recently linked up with the Nerazzurri on loan from Chelsea replaced Candreva 14 minutes from time.





The Nigerian winger took the social media to celebrates his side’s victory and also thanked the home fans for their overwhelming support.

“Great to get the win last night and proud to make my debut! Thanks to the fans for the warm welcome,”Moses tweeted.

The 29-year-old will look to make his first start for Antonio Conte’s men in Sunday’s league clash against Udinese.