



Former Nigeria international Victor Moses came off the bench to help Inter Milan keep their Serie A dream alive with a win against Parma.

The Chelsea’s on-loan winger was dropped to the bench as Antonio Candreva got the nod from coach Antonio Conte to start the game at the Stadio Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Parma opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Ivorian striker Gervinho. The former Arsenal forward connected perfectly with a cross-field pass and they cut inside Candreva before firing to right bottom corner.

Romelu Lukaku went close to drawing the Nerazzurri level in the 34th minute after he was played through on goal but he couldn’t keep his effort down.





Inter continued to dominated possession as they search for an equalizer, but they struggled to create meaningful chances.

Conte however responded and sent Victor Moses to the pitch to replace Antonio Candreva in the 69th minute.

Moses brought pace and dynamism into the Inter attack from the right-hand side and with eight minutes left on the clock Stefan de Vrij headed in the equalizer.

Inter Milan were not done yet, they pressed for the winner and the goal arrived late from an unlikely source as Alessandro Bastoni headed in a Victor Moses’ perfect cross.

The win takes Inter Milan up to third position in the table but are still eight points behind leaders Juventus and four points behind second-placed Lazio who also came from behind to beat Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico.