Chelsea star Victor Moses has assured that the Super Eagles will return to winning way in the remaining games at the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup.

The former Liverpool player took to social media on Sunday morning in the wake of Nigeria’s opening day loss to Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

The winger singled out the mistakes over the course of the ninety minutes among the reasons why they lost to the Balkans.

”Disappointed with the result last night but we win together and lose together and will dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again,” Moses posted on Twitter.

”We are working hard to put things right #SuperEagles.”

The Nigerian Player of the Year played his third World Cup match against Croatia.