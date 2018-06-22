Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has declared that the team must go all out for a win against Iceland in their Group D encounter at the 2018 FIFA World Cup today (Friday) in Russia but has further stated that he is looking forward to a difficult game against the debutants.

Moses and his teammates are looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat to Croatia in their first game last Saturday.

A win against Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men will put them in firm control to secure a passage into the knock out stages after Croatia thrashed Argentina 3-0 on Thursday.

“We need to go all in” 💪 Victor Moses says #NGA must pick up three points against Iceland. Can the @NGSuperEagles bounce back from their opening defeat? pic.twitter.com/cZXn81Xmps — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 22, 2018

“It’s a difficult situation for us at the moment. The Iceland game, we need to get all three points. Obviously, it’s not going to be an easy game for us,” Moses stated in an interview with FIFA TV.

“Iceland are a very tactical side. You see that in the way they played against Argentina. They did very well. They are going to come out with a new strategy against us. They will will defend well too.

“The most important thing is for us to stick together as a team and forget the game against Croatia.

“Hopefully, we will do the best we can do and get a win against Iceland.”