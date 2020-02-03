<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigerian international Victor Moses made his league debut for Inter Milan in their Sunday’s clash away to Udinese.

After making his switch from English side Chelsea in January, Moses appeared as a second half substitute in Copa Italian game against Cagliari last week.

The match against Cagliari was his first start for the Club and the 2013 AFCON winner delivered an encouraging performances all through.





The however however ended 2-0 I the favor of the Nerazzurri, thanks to two second half goals from former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Moses compatriot Williams Troost-Ekong was missing in action for Udinese.

The Super Eagles vice captain failed to recover from the ankle injury he sustained last week and was listed among the substitutes.