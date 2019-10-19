<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Moses has announced his return to training with Fenerbahce and will be hoping to make a return to action against Denizlispor in a Turkish Super Ligue match on Sunday.

Moses has spent close to two months on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury in the opening game of the season against Gaziantep FK.

The winger who is on loan at the club from Premier League giants, Chelsea scored Fenerbache’s opening goal in the game , before he was replaced by Ferdi Kadioglu 13 minutes from time.

“Back in training 🙏,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 28-year-old who is loan at Fenerbahce from Chelsea scored four goals in 22 appearances for the club last season.