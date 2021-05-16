Victor Moses was on target as Spartak Moscow held Akhmat Grozny to a 2-2 draw in their Russian Premier League clash on Sunday.

Domenico Tedesco’s side finished second on the table and will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Vladimir lljin scored twice for the hosts in the first half.

Sparta Moscow however rallied back in the second half with Quincy Promes reducing the deficit nine minutes after the break.





Moses equalised for the visitors eight minutes from time.

The 30-year-old scored three goals in 19 league appearances for the club during the campaign.

At the VTB Arena, Chidera Ejuke scored once in CSKA Moscow’s 3-2 defeat to Dinamo Moscow.

The 23-year-old scored four goals in 25 league appearances for the club during the campaign.