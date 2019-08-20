<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Victor Moses scored and also bagged an assist as Fenerbahce thrashed Gazisehir Gaziantep 5-0 in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Monday evening.

Moses opened scoring for the hosts from the spot in the sixth minute.

The former Wigan star however missed another spot kick in the 13th minute.

Emre Belozoglu, Vedat Muriqi, Nabil Dirar and Ferdi Kadioglu got the other goals for Fenerbahce in the game.

Moses was replaced by Kadioglu 13 minutes from time.

Gaziantep’s Nigerian forward, Kayode Olarenwaju, started the game and was replaced by Kenan Ozer 10 minutes from time.