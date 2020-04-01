<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Victor Moses and teammates at Inter Milan are willing to accept pay cut as the Serie A outfit plan to reduce salaries due to the coronavirus crisis, according to the Italian agency ‘ANSA’,

Club boss Antonio Conte and squad members are ready to help the club as a result of the losses the club are suffering because of the coronavirus.





According to ‘ANSA’, Conte and the captain Samir Handanovic have been in conversations with Inter and they have said they are willing to do that. Inter Milan are facing serious economic damage as a result of COVID-19.

These adjustments will be made based on the individual circumstances of each person. Serie A may not get back underway, which would a major blow for all the clubs.

Juventus were one of the first sides to agree a pay cut with their players. The Turin outfit will save 90 million euros by taking this measure.