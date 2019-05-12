<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Victor Moses is delighted to help Fenerbahce record another important win in the Turkish Super Lig, a 2-1 home win against Akhisarspor on Saturday.

Moses who returned to action for the former league champions last weekend after spending two weeks out due to groin injury replaced Mehmet Topal in the 11th minute of the encounter.

Roberto Soldado and Nabil Dirar netted Fenerbahce’s goals in the first half, while Helder Barbosa scored for Akhisarspor in the second half.

The former Nigeria international took to the social media to celebrate the important win.

“Back to back wins! On to the next, the lads were brilliant again 👏,” Moses tweeted via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The 28-year-old who is on loan at Fenerbahce from English Premier League club Chelsea has made 12 league appearances for the club and scored two goals.

The former Turkish champions now occupy 10th position in the table with 40 points from 32 matches.