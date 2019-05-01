<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fernebahce of Turkey winger Victor Moses is back to training after recovering from a groin injury that kept him on the sidelines for two weeks.

An excited Moses announced his return on his Twitter handle on Wednesday which was accompanied with a picture of him in training.

“Great to be back out training with the lads 💪🏿,” he tweeted.

The Nigerian got injured while on duty against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Towards this end, Moses will play no part when the Yellow Canaries face Alanyaspor on Sunday.

He would however be available for the club’s away game against Kasimpasa on Saturday.