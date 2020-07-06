



Victor Moses is in line to make a return for Inter Milan’s Seria A clash with Hellas Verona on Thursday.

The Nigerian picked up the injury in the massive 6-0 win against Brescia, though the extent of the injury has been described as minor.

Tests were carried out on the former Liverpool man at the Humanitas Institute, which showed muscular fatigue in his left thigh.





Sempreinter via Sky Sports Italia, however, reports that the on-loan player from Chelsea is expected back in action in the game against Hellas Verona in midweek, and in a worst-case scenario, against Torino on July 13.

The African Cup of Nations 2013 winner joined the Nerazzurri on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy at €12m from the Premier League club.

Since his arrival at the club in January, Moses has made 12 appearances across all competitions, providing three assists but yet to score a goal.